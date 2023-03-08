Children’s Author R.L. Stine Says Publisher Made ‘Woke’ Edits Without His Knowledge

Children’s author R.L. Stine’s popular horror series “Goosebumps” is the latest literary target of publishers trying to satisfy the woke agenda.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the so-called “sensitivity gurus” who scrubbed legendary author Roald Dahl’s children’s books to avoid offending snowflake liberals.

Upcoming reprinting of Ian Fleming’s 1950’s James Bond books are also being rewritten to remove “racially insensitive” words and stereotypes.

The Times of London claimed that Stine “censored over a dozen of his books” to avoid mentions of race or calling characters fat or crazy.

Stine denied the claim and affirmed that the edits were never shown to him.

“Lindsey, the stories aren’t true. I’ve never changed a word in Goosebumps. Any changes were never shown to me.”

The New York Post reports: