Speaker McCarthy To Meet With Ashli Babbitt’s Mother Micki Witthoeft

According to Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli Babbitt, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has asked to meet with her.

While she was at the Capitol, an aide said that McCarthy wanted to schedule a meeting with her because she has previously requested a meeting with him.

Witthoeft said, “It is encouraging.”

The Epoch Times reported:

Micki Witthoeft said she was waiting to get into the gallery for the House Committee on Administration hearing at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 28 when she was approached by Tim Monahan, a senior aide to Speaker McCarthy (R-Calif.). Witthoeft said the aide told her that McCarthy “wanted to schedule a meeting with me because I had requested a meeting with him.” “I found the overall conversation was respectful,” Witthoeft told The Epoch Times. “It is encouraging.”

The Gateway Pundit has reported on Ashli and Micki for over two years now. For months now Micki Witthoeft has organized rallies outside the DC Gulag where patriotic Americans sing the National Anthem with the political prisoners every night at 9 PM.

Previously, McCarthy defended the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt.

Micki Witthoft didn’t hold back in response to McCarthy.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported (Feb 3rd):

“I just want to talk briefly about what Kevin McCarthy said today when he was asked about the murder of my daughter. If Kevin McCarthy…..we called for a while and his Bakersfield office would just pick up the phone and put it down…and the phone lines were clogged to begin with when we tried to call his office here in DC.” “I was finally able to get through to somebody on the phone that sounded like they were probably about 20…22 years old…and I feel sorry for this kid because I know he took these phone calls all day long. But I hope my words, and the words of everybody that took a moment to call and let Kevin McCarthy know what we think about him does reach his ears and I hope he reflects upon his statement.” “We have known for quite some time that Kevin McCarthy is no friend of ours. He’s no friend of mine.” “I would ask McCarthy to look into Byrd’s record and realize he had prior excessive use of force issues. He also left his loaded weapon in a public bathroom for somebody else to find. And on any other police force he would have been fired for any one of those two things. Look into his record before you open your mouth.” ” And I just wonder if he’s had balls enough to actually watch my daughter’s public…..execution… or if he just says whatever his handlers tell him to say. So that’s a question I intend to ask him as soon as I’m able to.”

Is this the first step toward justice for Ashli Babbitt?

