Just In: President Trump Announces His Texas Elected Leadership Team During Rally in Waco, TX

by
Trump Rally Waco Crowd from Stage 200 pm CDT Jason Miller Twitter

 

President Trump released a statement moments ago, announcing his campaign leadership team of elected officials for Texas.

“Coupled with President Trump’s overwhelming support from grassroots activists, his campaign is uniquely positioned to win the 2024 Texas Republican Presidential Primary,” said President Trump.

He is set to make the announcement momentarily, live from his first campaign rally in Waco, Texas.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the MASSIVE crowds, which were already formed early in the morning before dawn. Throughout the day, miles of cars were seen and thousands of Patriots continued to line the entry points.

Watch live President Trump’s first 2024 campaign rally here:

LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Donald Trump's First 2024 Campaign Rally in Waco, Texas – Start Time at 5 PM Central (VIDEO)

President Trump issued the following press release before his speech:

Mar-a-Lago, FL – President Donald J. Trump visits Waco, Texas on Saturday to hold the first rally of his 2024 Presidential campaign.

At the rally, he will announce his initial Texas Leadership Team of statewide and federal elected officials from across Texas.  Coupled with President Trump’s overwhelming support from grassroots activists, his campaign is uniquely positioned to win the 2024 Texas Republican Presidential Primary.

Trump 2024 Texas Elected Leadership Team

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor of Texas

Attorney General Ken Paxton, Attorney General of Texas

Congressman Ronny Jackson, U.S. Representative from Texas’ 13th Congressional District

Congressman Troy Nehls, U.S. Representative from Texas’ 22nd Congressional District

Congressman Wesley Hunt, U.S. Representative from Texas’ 38th Congressional District

Congressman Michael Burgess, U.S. Representative from Texas’ 26th Congressional District

Congressman Pete Sessions, U.S. Representative from Texas’ 17th Congressional District

Congressman John Carter, U.S. Representative from Texas’ 31st Congressional District

Congressman Randy Weber, U.S. Representative from Texas’ 14th Congressional District

Congressman Roger Williams, U.S. Representative from Texas’ 25th Congressional District

Congressman Brian Babin, U.S. Representative from Texas’ 36th Congressional District

Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, U.S. Representative from Texas’ 24th Congressional District

Congressman Pat Fallon, U.S. Representative from Texas’ 4th Congressional District

Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, Land Commissioner of Texas

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, Agriculture Commissioner of Texas

Congresswoman Mayra Flores, Former U.S. Representative from Texas’ 34th Congressional District

Watch President Trump make the announcememnt live from his rally here!

