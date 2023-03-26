Just In: President Trump Announces His Texas Elected Leadership Team During Rally in Waco, TX

President Trump released a statement moments ago, announcing his campaign leadership team of elected officials for Texas.

“Coupled with President Trump’s overwhelming support from grassroots activists, his campaign is uniquely positioned to win the 2024 Texas Republican Presidential Primary,” said President Trump.

He is set to make the announcement momentarily, live from his first campaign rally in Waco, Texas.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the MASSIVE crowds, which were already formed early in the morning before dawn. Throughout the day, miles of cars were seen and thousands of Patriots continued to line the entry points.

Watch live President Trump’s first 2024 campaign rally here:

President Trump issued the following press release before his speech:

Mar-a-Lago, FL – President Donald J. Trump visits Waco, Texas on Saturday to hold the first rally of his 2024 Presidential campaign. At the rally, he will announce his initial Texas Leadership Team of statewide and federal elected officials from across Texas. Coupled with President Trump's overwhelming support from grassroots activists, his campaign is uniquely positioned to win the 2024 Texas Republican Presidential Primary. Trump 2024 Texas Elected Leadership Team Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Lieutenant Governor of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Attorney General of Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson, U.S. Representative from Texas' 13th Congressional District Congressman Troy Nehls, U.S. Representative from Texas' 22nd Congressional District Congressman Wesley Hunt, U.S. Representative from Texas' 38th Congressional District Congressman Michael Burgess, U.S. Representative from Texas' 26th Congressional District Congressman Pete Sessions, U.S. Representative from Texas' 17th Congressional District Congressman John Carter, U.S. Representative from Texas' 31st Congressional District Congressman Randy Weber, U.S. Representative from Texas' 14th Congressional District Congressman Roger Williams, U.S. Representative from Texas' 25th Congressional District Congressman Brian Babin, U.S. Representative from Texas' 36th Congressional District Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, U.S. Representative from Texas' 24th Congressional District Congressman Pat Fallon, U.S. Representative from Texas' 4th Congressional District Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, Land Commissioner of Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, Agriculture Commissioner of Texas Congresswoman Mayra Flores, Former U.S. Representative from Texas' 34th Congressional District

