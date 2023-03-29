BREAKING: Manhattan DA Bragg’s Grand Jury Off for a Month on Vacation Without Any Garbage Indictments of President Trump

The corrupt Soros-backed New York DA Alvin Bragg’s grand jury being used to create a crime against President Trump is off on holiday for a month with no indictment.

Newsmax reported moments ago on a report coming from far-left Politico, which is the go-to Mainstream Media source for leaks coming from this case.

Newsmax reported:

The grand jury hearing evidence in Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg’s investigation into Donald Trump over the “hush money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels is set to break for a month, pushing back a potential indictment of the former president, reports Politico. The hiatus was previously scheduled. The group, which typically meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, heard testimony in the Trump case on Monday but isn’t expected to meet Wednesday and is set to examine evidence in a separate matter Thursday, according to the report. Bragg is reportedly seeking an indictment against Trump for allegedly falsifying business records by writing off the payment as legal fees to former lawyer Michael Cohen. …Trump last week claimed that Bragg had “dropped” the probe, calling it a “fake case.” “Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing,” he told reporters on his jet Saturday night after a campaign rally in Waco, Texas. His comments came a day after he sparked controversy with a social media post of him aiming a baseball bat at Bragg’s head. “What kind of person can charge another person, in this case, a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?” he said in a Truth Social post. “Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truly [sic] hates the USA!”

President Trump is right. Bragg is not upholding the law in Manhattan and letting criminals run free while at the same time he pushes this lunatic case against President Trump.

The below short clip best describes Bragg’s BS garbage case. Professor Alan Dershowitz and Gregg Jarrett explain the garbage made-up crime that the corrupt NY DA is trying to push through the NY courts.

@ManhattanDA Bragg has ‘trumped’ up a ridiculous legal theory taking a misdemeanor records violation & trying to make it into a felony. Alan DERSHOWITZ:

Dershowitz goes on to say that this is the greatest abuse of prosecutorial discretion that he has ever seen.

Professor Alan Dershowitz wrote a book about the separate justice system that’s all about getting Trump. They put statutes together to indict President Trump.