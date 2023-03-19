BREAKING: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Sends Out Email to Staff Regarding Upcoming Arrest of President Trump on Junk Charges

Corrupt New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg received $1 million from Soros in his election for NYC DA.

Following his successful election, New York City saw a rise in crime from 2021 to 2022. The overall index crime in New York City increased in September 2022, by 15.2% compared with September 2021.

Now the corrupt Soros-funded DA is going after President Donald Trump. And he is using Stormy Daniels as his means to attack the former president.

Almost one year ago this month the 9th Circuit Court issued a final ruling in the case brought against Trump by disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti and Stormy Daniels. The washed-up stripper was later ordered to pay President Trump $300,000 in legal fees.

But suddenly Bragg has somehow rinsed off this case and he is going after President Trump again using poor Stormy.

FOX News reported on Friday that final preparations are being made to arrest Donald Trump next week. The persecution of Donald Trump never ends.

On Saturday Alvin Bragg sent out an email to members in his office regarding the arrest of the President of the United States this coming week.

Breanna Morello reported: