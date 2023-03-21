BREAKING: LIVE VIDEO Coverage of Rally in Support of President Trump In Florida’s “The Villages”

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Independent journalist and GOP Congressional candidate Laura Loomer is hosting a huge rally this afternoon in support of President Trump in “The Villages” in Florida.

Having an AMAZING rally in support of President Donald Trump today in The Villages, Florida! So many people showed up to support the best president we have ever had!!! I’m out here wearing my DONALD TRUMP DID NOTHING WRONG shirt, and everyone LOVES it!! 🇺🇸 #MAGA #TRUMP2024 pic.twitter.com/DP2qaj0MFv — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 21, 2023

Passerby’s are honking their horns, and Trump flags are flying as people hang their heads out the window of vehicles going by shouting, “Trump 2024!”

Here’s the LIVE video coverage of the event showing Trump supporters shouting messages of support and yelling, “Down with Ron Sanctimonious!”

Watch:

LIVE: Rally in support of President Trump in The Villages, Florida #Trump2024 https://t.co/biVnmhZ1mz — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) March 21, 2023

Citizen Free Press is at the rally in support of President Trump as well. Many of the supporters are wearing t-shirts that read: “Donald Trump Did Nothing Wrong!” Sadly, these t-shirts could’ve been worn on numerous occasions throughout President Trump’s four years in office, as he was undeniably the most falsely accused President in the history of the United States, beginning with Hillary Clinton and the DNC’s witch hunt that was orchestrated with the Deep State and ending with blaming President Trump for the breach of the Capitol on January 6.

Patriots out in force at the Villages in Florida…pic.twitter.com/DkBD5hA1sD — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 21, 2023

Supporters at The Villages and in various cities and small towns across the United States are showing their support for President Trump after he announced on his Truth social media site that he would be arrested today following yet another witch hunt, this time, by the Soros-funded, soft-on-crime Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg who boasted about using his position to get Trump while campaigning. Today, it was announced that Trump’s arraignment would take place next week, possibly on Wednesday.

Could the lack of support for President Trump hurt support for Governor Ron DeSantis’ yet-to-be-announced run for President in his home state of Florida?

Many former supporters of Governor Ron DeSantis are dropping their support for him after he ignored Trump’s upcoming arrest for what liberal lawyer Alan Dershowitz calls a misdemeanor at best.