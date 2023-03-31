BREAKING** Innocent Green Beret and J6 Political Prisoner Jeremy Brown Hearing Today at 2 PM ET with Judge Mehta – HERE’S HOW YOU CAN JOIN IN

Green Beret and Republican congressional candidate Jeremy Brown attended the Stop the Steal protests in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. Jeremy joined the Oath Keepers in November of 2020 following the controversial elections and went to Washington DC to provide security at the many protests and rallies that were planned in DC that week.

In March of 2021, Jeremy Brown started speaking out about how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) contacted him and attempted to recruit him to spy on patriots and everyday Americans on January 6th.

In December 2020 FBI agents contacted Jeremy Brown at his home for “posting some things online.”

Jeremy released video surveillance of the FBI contacting him at his home. And Jeremy then later released an audio recording of his actual meetup with the FBI.

Jeremy struggled for months about whether or not to go public with this information. But according to his Facebook page — “After listening to politicians and the FBI Director, Chris Wray, tell lie after bald-faced lie to the American People, he could not stay silent any longer.”

Jeremy decided his desire to protect and defend the American people and the TRUTH are more important than privacy or personal safety.

So in March 2021 Jeremy joined Brandon Gray on Banned.TV to explain what happened to him after he joined the Oath Keepers in November.

Jeremy released a video of his encounter with government officials when they came to his home. Jeremy also released audio of his meeting with the FBI at a local restaurant when they tried to recruit him to work undercover for him on January 6th in Washington DC.

Jeremy explained in his video that the FBI called his cellphone and asked for a meeting after trying to contact him at his house. Jeremy then met with the FBI agents at a restaurant in Ybor City in December 2020. He told Brandon Gray that 38 seconds into the interview the FBI attempted to recruit him to spy on the Oath Keepers.

The Gateway Pundit first spoke with Jeremy Brown in 2021. Jeremy was SAFE at the time, but laying low and keeping on the situation until he says he has “a full grasp on any fallout that is sure to result.”

** You can support Jeremy Brown’s fundraising effort here.

In September 2020 the same agents who tried to recruit him months earlier returned to Jeremy Brown’s home with nearly two dozen agents to arrest him.

At 3:45 PM Eastern, the FBI raided retired Army Ranger Jeremy Brown’s home and arrested Jeremy. The charge was trespassing. The Gateway Pundit was notified the next morning by his family and an attorney.

The FBI searched their house, RV, and trailer. Then they arrested Jeremy and took him away.

His family contacted The Gateway Pundit the following morning.

** You can support Jeremy Brown’s fundraising effort here.

Jeremy Brown is a Green Beret and served in the United States Army from 1992 to 2012 and reached the rank of Special Forces Master Sergeant.

The Gateway Pundit spoke with Jeremy’s girlfriend after his arrest. She told us Jeremy would later appear in Pinellas County Court. Jeremy was charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor.

Jeremy Brown NEVER entered the US Capitol on January 6. His crime was in reality refusing to be an FBI informant as we describe below.

The FBI sent 20 vehicles for his arrest. DHS and Pinellas County law enforcement were also present. The FBI was in Jeremy’s home for 5-and-a-half hours looking for evidence. We were told the FBI did not read Jeremy his rights.

As we reported months ago, Jeremy Brown refused to be an informant for the dirty FBI — They wanted him to be one of their plants at the Jan. 6 Trump rallies. He refused So they stormed his home at 3:45 PM on Thursday and arrested him on bogus misdemeanor charges.

Jeremy Brown was found guilty earlier this year on bogus charges the FBI made up after they raided his home.

Today Jeremy Brown has a videoconference before crooked Judge Mehta in Washington DC.

PLEASE JOIN IN THE CALL – TODAY at 2 PM EASTERN

The access code is listed below.