BPro’s TotalVote “Centralized State-Wide Top-Down System” Used in Multiple States Is Internet Connected, Non-Certified, Connects with Dominion and ERIC, and Allows “Plug-Ins” That Can Change Results – And It’s Been Hidden in Election Discussions to Date

BPro’s TotalVote is an election software that is used across the country and in New Mexico, it had numerous issues. Its contract in Pennsylvania validates many of the concerns with the system.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the numerous issues of BPro’s TotalVote in New Mexico.

Tuesday, TGP reported that a group of election experts in Hawaii discovered that TotalVote has the ability to use “plug-ins” in the election process:

In 2020, BPro was in negotiations with the state of Pennsylvania to develop a new election system in the state that would replace the current system. BPro’s system was centralized statewide and top-down. This is against the law in New Mexico where the counties tabulate votes and push their results up.

BPro systems also shares in their PA contract that their system is fully integrated with ERIC.

Below is the contract with Pennsylvania from 2020, signed at the time the citizens in the state were trying to discover how Joe Biden overcame a nearly million vote margin after the election to surpass President Trump in the race for President.

PA Bpro Contract 4400023325 Sure System by Jim Hoft on Scribd

The current systems in use in American elections are a joke. They lack nearly everything you would expect and demand in secure systems used in our elections.