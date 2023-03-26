‘Excited About the Future of Africa’ – Kamala Harris Delivers Cringe Speech in Ghana (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris traveled to Ghana on Sunday to kick off her week long visit to Africa.

But she won’t visit the US-Mexico border.

US Vice President Kamala Harris receives a heartfelt welcome from Dr Bawumia as she arrives at the Kotoka International Airport, strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the United States and Ghana. 🇬🇭🇺🇸#TV3GH #3NewsGH pic.twitter.com/lE1hVvjkBQ — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) March 26, 2023

Harris flew all the way to Ghana to reinforce the relationship between the US and Africa.

“We are looking forward to this trip as a further statement of the long and enduring very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on this continent,” Harris said.

“What an honor it is to be here in Ghana and on the continent of Africa,” Harris said. “I’m very excited about the future of Africa. I’m very excited about the impact of the future of Africa.”

Has Harris ever sounded this enthusiastic in the US (aside from her speeches about yellow school buses)?

