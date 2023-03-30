BLOODY HORROR: Bystanders Videotape Father Stabbed to Death Inside Starbucks in Front of 3-Yr-Old Daughter For Asking Attacker to Stop Vaping Near His Child

On Sunday, a 37-year-old father was stabbed to death in front of his child and fiancée outside of a Starbucks in Vancouver after asking a man to stop vaping near his child.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – At around 5:30 pm, Paul Stanley Schmidt and his 3-year-old daughter Erica were waiting outside a Starbucks while Schmidt’s fiancée, Ashley Umali, was inside the coffee shop getting drinks.

A man, later identified as 32-year-old Inderdeep Singh Gosa, was vaping near the father and daughter. Schmidt reportedly asked Gosa to stop vaping in front of his daughter, and in response, Gosa brutally attacked Schmidt, stabbing him to death with a knife.

Erica and Ashley watched in horror as their loving father and fiancée was stabbed and fell to the ground in a pool of his blood, a moment that was caught on camera by a nearby observer.

In the video, absolutely no one jumps in to help Schmidt as he bleeds out on the pavement. The attacker went inside the Starbucks, watching his victim die through the window.

People stood around on their phones, not calling the police, not reacting. One man in the background of the video sits at an outdoor table sipping his coffee while watching this horrific scene play out.

Schmidt’s stepsister, Jessica Foxx Foto, posted to Schmidt’s Facebook page, urging people not to watch or share the video of her brother’s murder taken by the bystander.

“Someone took my brother’s life yesterday, and another person filmed it (do NOT watch) instead of calling the police, and worse off, posted it on social media very clearly for views,” wrote Foto.

Vancouver Police and Mayor Ken Sim also implored the public to stop reposting the graphic video.

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Schmidet and his family – out of respect for them and their loss, please refrain from sharing graphic images or videos of the incident on social media,” Sim posted on Twitter.

In a statement to the Vancouver Sun, Schmidt’s mother, Kathy Schmidt, said, “This is so horribly wrong what happened. He was just trying to protect his daughter. I’m angry, and I’m sad.”

Schmidt had worked for a moving company called Jiffy Move for at least five years prior to his death. The operations manager at the company, Sean Collings, described Schmidt as a “great guy and a hard worker.”

“He was a devoted husband and father,” Collings added.

Gosa was arrested and has been charged with second-degree murder.