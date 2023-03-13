Billionaire Hedge Fund Boss Bill Ackman Demands Biden Guarantee All Deposits or Economy will Melt Down – Steve Bannon Responds (Video)

Billionaire Hedge Fund boss Bill Ackman demanded Joe Biden guarantee ALL bank deposits or the economy could face a meltdown.

Steve Bannon responded to Ackman’s demands on Friday.

“@BillAckman’s already said the gov’s got to come in here & actually do a bailout. Your betters, all these arrogant digital nomads sit there & mock everything you stand for — & they’re going to come to the deplorables like they always do like they did in 2008.” -Steve Bannon pic.twitter.com/gN2ZjfO9gL — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) March 11, 2023

On Monday’s War Room Steve had more to say about the proposed billions in bailouts that will stick the Deplorables with the bill.

Steve Bannon, “The most powerful oligarchs- who caused the run on this bank – and are the beneficiaries of all of the financial, quite frankly, crimes of this bank have the gall to come to you for a bailout.”

The Daily Mail reported: