Big Media Joins Forces to Give the US, Germany and the West a Way Out of Ukraine

Reports yesterday that a group of Ukrainians were responsible for the sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline provide the West a way out of the conflict in Ukraine. Is this why it was created and reported?

Yesterday, TGP reported on the story that came out the day before that blamed Ukraine for the sabotage of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline into Europe. The New York Times and other publications all came out with the preposterous story on Tuesday.

Today, it looks like the reports were created to provide a way out of the Ukraine War with Russia.

One series of tweets lays this out and it makes sense.

Last week the leader of Germany went to the White House. They have an incentive to use the bogus narrative that Ukraine blew up Nord Stream 2 because it allows them to walk away from the Ukraine War. Only a few days after Scholtz’s visit, the story was released.

The Germans are going to use the terrorist attack against their infrastructure as the excuse to pull out of the Ukraine project. Olaf Scholtz went to the US to tell Biden: Either YOU blame Ukraine so we can pull our support for Ukraine—or WE blame YOU and pull out of NATO. 2/ — Gonzalo Lira (@GonzaloLira1968) March 8, 2023

This story does give the Germans and the US an excuse to pull out of Ukraine.

Fantastical or not, they give the Germans the political cover to get out of Ukraine without breaking their relationship with the US. It does something else: It makes Zelensky’s regime look like a bunch of crazy people—a perfect excuse for the US to pull out of Ukraine. 4/ — Gonzalo Lira (@GonzaloLira1968) March 8, 2023

We’ll have to see if the US, Germany and the West use this as a means to get out of the war in Ukraine that has waning support from the people in the US and was never adequately explained in the first place.

What better excuse than to “suddenly realize” the Kiev regime is full of neo-Nazis crazies? Nutters who blew up the German pipeline! Oh my! “We had NO IDEA!” Anyway, that’s for later. For now, the Germans have an off-ramp—and they’re going to take it, I bet. We’ll see. 6/6 — Gonzalo Lira (@GonzaloLira1968) March 8, 2023

Biden does need a way out of being blamed for the Nord Stream 2 sabotage and a way out of the Ukraine War. Maybe this is it. Or he can continue to do all he can to get the US in a nuclear war with Russia.