Biden’s EPA Awards Nearly $1 Billion in Climate Grants – At the Same Time They Order Pause to Cleanup in East Palestine

There is something very wrong with the actions of the Biden government. Very Wrong. They are not for us, they are against us.

In the last two months, the Biden gang has awarded nearly $1 billion in grants related to climate initiatives. No one really knows what this means or who is receiving these grants but the announcement was made and the money was awarded.

The Daily Caller reported:

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced over $250 million in grants are available to fund plans for projects combating “climate pollution” on Wednesday, pushing the total number of climate grants announced this year to nearly $1 billion. The funds include $3 million for every state, $1 million for each of the 67 most populated metropolitan areas and a total of $25 million to be distributed among Native American tribes, according to the EPA press release. The grants are among the first in President Joe Biden’s new $5 billion Climate Pollution Reduction Grants (CPRG) program, which was created by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). In total, the IRA allocated nearly $370 billion to fighting climate change. The act also includes, among other things, $80 million in additional funding for the Internal Revenue Service, $2o billion in incentives for farmers to not grow crops and $2.2 billion in reparations for black farmers. “We know that tackling the climate crisis demands a sense of urgency to protect people and the planet,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in a statement. “President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is a historic opportunity to provide communities across the country with the resources they need to protect people from harmful climate pollution and improve our economy. These Climate Pollution Reduction Grants are an important first step to equip communities with the resources to create innovative strategies that reduce climate emissions and drive benefits across the country.”

Where is this money going and into whose pockets? Based on who is awarding the grants, this is going to government grifters. It is a jaw-dropping read.

Now compare this to the EPA’s actions in East Palestine, Ohio after the chemical spill and fire during this same time frame. The Billings Report shared the following a couple of days ago at the end of February:

Biden went so far as to have his FEMA deny them any financial aid until President Trump announced that he would be going there and the very next day, FEMA relented and agreed to do something. But, I have to believe their something will be next to nothing. They are claiming that the air is fine now, even though others who have tested the air are raising alarms. In fact, the EPA has ordered a pause in the cleanup in East Palestine. Saturday night that the EPA ordered Norfolk Southern to pause the cleanup of the toxic train derailment that happened on February 3. The EPA claims the stop will be “temporary.” What possible reason could you have for halting the cleanup of the toxic elements from the derailment? East Palestine residents experiencing horrifying new symptoms resulting from the train derailment. One person says, his voice now sounds like Mickey Mouse. Residents are complaining of rashes and headaches since the train derailed. Thousands of animals have perished.

This morning the Biden gang ordered the Norfolk Southern to test for dioxin levels around Ohio’s East Palestine where its train derailed last month, something the EPA should have ensured from the start.

America is not the first priority for the current group running the US government. America is last.