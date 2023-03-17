Biden’s DOJ Tells Court More Than 1,000 People Could Still Face Charges in Connection with January 6

Two years later…

Biden’s Justice Department recently told a federal court to expect more than 1,000 more prosecutions related to January 6.

The DOJ has already charged nearly 1,000 people with ‘crimes’ related to January 6.

Most J6 defendants committed no violence and were charged with the crime of ‘parading’ on restricted grounds.

The US Attorney in DC sent a letter to Chief Judge Beryl Howell, an Obama appointee, letting her know more J6 prosecutions were to be expected.

Bloomberg reported:

More than 1,000 additional people could still face charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, according to a letter to the DC federal court from the US attorney in Washington. The one-page letter, which was reviewed by Bloomberg News, was sent late last year to the chief judge and hasn’t been previously reported. It offers details on what Attorney General Merrick Garland has called “one of the largest, most complex, and most resource-intensive investigations in our history.” The Oct. 28 letter from US Attorney Matthew Graves to Chief Judge Beryl Howell, which came as the department neared its 900th arrest, estimated an additional 700 to 1,200 defendants. That could roughly double the number of cases filed so far – with this month marking the 1,000th arrest, according to statistics from the US attorney’s office.

Biden’s Justice Department with Merrick Garland at the helm has been caught withholding exculpatory evidence in its case against Jacob Chansley.

The DOJ earlier this week responded to Tucker Carlson’s report last Monday on the Q-Anon Shaman Jacob Chansley being escorted by Capitol Police through the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Chansley committed no violence. He said a prayer in the Senate chamber thanking the police for their service. He asked for permission to enter the US Capitol shortly after he entered the building.

Chansley pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding – a new charge that is only used on Trump supporters, not leftists who disrupt Congress on a regular basis.

Today Jacob Chansley is serving 41 months for his crime of being an eccentric Trump supporter.