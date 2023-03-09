Biden’s DOD Is Out of Compliance with Law Requiring Monitoring of Money and Weapons Going to Ukraine – Billions Not in Compliance

The DOD Inspector General will not say that the billions going to Ukraine is in compliance with US law.

Why should America be concerned about sending billions to Ukraine? The quick answer is that the Bidens made millions in Ukraine while Joe Biden was Obama’s VP. Ukraine and the Bidens cannot be trusted.

Many Americans feel this way, including freshman Senator from Ohio, JD Vance.

Rep. Matt Gaetz reported on his recent interview with Biden DOD IG Robert Storch. This is the person who is responsible for ensuring that the government is in compliance with its laws. He’s like the chief internal auditor for the DOD.

Gaetz shared:

During today’s House Armed Services Committee (HASC) hearing on “Oversight of U.S. Military Support to Ukraine,” U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) grilled Department of Defense Inspector General Robert Storch on whether the Biden Administration is conducting rigorous oversight and ensuring military equipment is delivered to the correct recipients in Ukraine. Since the onset of the war a year ago, the United States has been the top contributor of military equipment and aid to Ukraine, sending over $113 Billion of taxpayer money to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In response to Rep. Gaetz’s line of questioning, Inspector General Storch ultimately failed to give a clear answer.

Gaetz points out to Storch:

You cannot testify truthfully under oath that the DOD has complied with the policy and law regarding end-use monitoring during all times in this conflict. Isn’t that right?

Storch refused to directly answer.

See the exchange below. The IG is expected to be honest, objective and independent. Storch showed that he is none of these by consistently refusing to answer Gaetz as to the money being sent to Ukraine and its compliance with US laws.