Biden Tells Bizarre Story About Dr. Jill Putting Messages on His Mirror While He’s Shaving, ‘Stop Trying to Make Me Love You’ (VIDEO)

Joe and Jill Biden on Wednesday hosted a reception celebrating Women’s History Month.

Willie Brown’s mistress Kamala Harris also joined Joe and Jill Biden at the celebration.

Biden barely made it through his prepared remarks and mumbled something about “Latina, brown and Asian American, Native Americans, Pacific Islanders, LGBTQ survivors.”

He’s completely shot.

Then he told a bizarre story about messages Dr. Jill puts on his mirror while he’s shaving.

“Jill puts messages on my mirror while I’m shaving…one that was put in about a year ago was ‘stop trying to make me love you,'” Biden said.

This never happened.

Cristina Laila
