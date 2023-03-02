Biden Smugly Responds to Reporter Asking When He Will Announce His Reelection (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday attended the Senate Democrat Caucus lunch.

Reporters shouted questions at Joe Biden as he exited the meeting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

A reporter asked Biden about his 2024 plans.

Biden was supposed to announce his reelection after the holidays but his stolen documents scandal blunted his plans.

“When will you announce your re-election, sir?” a reporter asked Biden.

“When I announce it!” a smug Joe Biden said.

Biden also told reporters that he has “spoken with every official in Ohio” after the train derailment and toxic disaster.

Joe Biden said he “will be out there at some point” before shuffling away with Schumer.

WATCH: