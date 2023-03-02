Biden Says He Will Visit East Palestine ‘At Some Point’ (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will visit East Palestine “at some point.”

Biden has been under intense scrutiny for prioritizing visiting Ukraine while avoiding the Ohio town.

“I’ve spoken with every official in Ohio, Democrat and Republican, on a continuing basis, as in Pennsylvania,” Biden told reporters on Thursday. “We will be implementing an awful lot through the legislation here, and I will be out there at some point.”

East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” last month while Biden was cozying up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

During the interview, Watters asked if Biden being in Ukraine made him feel slighted.

“Absolutely. That was the biggest slap in the face,” Conaway said. “That tells you right now that he doesn’t care about us.”

Conaway continued, “he can send every agency he wants to, but I found out this morning in one of the briefings that he was over there in Ukraine giving millions of dollars away to people over there and not to us.”

“I’m furious,” the mayor continued. “On President’s Day here in our country, he’s over in Ukraine. That tells you what kind of guy he is.”

Biden has not even called the mayor.

