Biden Regime Launches Airstrikes in Syria Against Iranian-Backed Units After Suspected Iranian Drone Kills American Contractor – Iran-Backed Forces then Retaliate (VIDEO)

The Biden regime launched airstrikes against groups linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Thursday in Syria after a suicide drone hit a coalition base in country’s northeast.

One U.S. contractor was killed and five U.S. service members were wounded in the attack. Another contractor was injured as well.

The Pentagon said two of the wounded American servicemembers were treated on-site at the base near Hasakah. Three others and the wounded contractor were evacuated to medical facilities in Iraq.

U.S. intelligence analysts determined the drone was of Iranian origin according to the Pentagon and happened near Hasaka at 1:38 p.m. local time.

Defense secretary Lloyd Austin said he ordered airstrikes against the facilities in eastern Syria used by the IRGC-linked groups at Joe Biden’s direction.

At the direction of President Biden, I authorized U.S. Central Command forces to conduct precision airstrikes tonight in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). The airstrikes were conducted in response to today’s attack as well as a series of recent attacks against Coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with the IRGC. Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues of the contractor who was killed and with those who were wounded in the attack earlier today.

Here a video of one of the American airstrikes:

🚨BREAKING ABC quoting sources saying the US Air Force carried out the multiple Airstrikes in Deir-ez-zor eastern Syria. Osint TV Endless wars! Bring back Trump. pic.twitter.com/WoMMDnxifW — .*Funkytown™*. (@Funkytown_01) March 24, 2023

A senior US official told The New York Times that the United States attacked a munition warehouse, a control building, and an intelligence-collection site.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a group that monitors the war in Syria, claimed the U.S. strikes killed 11 pro-Iranian terrorists.

According to the group, six died during a strike on a warehouse in the Harabesh district, which is located in the eastern city of Deir Ezzor. Three more were killed at a military post in Boukamal, a town on the Iraq border where the Iranian militia is supposedly based.

Two more terrorists perished on the outskirts of Mayadeen.

As reported by CBS News, another facility on Friday was struck by a rocket in retaliation for the American air strikes but thankfully there were no casualties.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told NBC News the attack was “totally ineffective.”