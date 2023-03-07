Biden Regime Considers Detaining Migrant Families Who Cross Border Illegally – Open Borders Advocates FURIOUS



Border facility, Texas

The Biden Regime is now considering detaining migrant families who cross over the border illegally.

Title 42, a Trump-era policy used by President Trump in 2020 to expel migrants seeking asylum during the Covid pandemic is about to end.

Biden is now reversing course after more than 5 million illegal aliens have crossed the border since he was sworn into office in January 2021.

Open borders advocates are furious because the new measures could effectively disqualify the majority of illegals from seeking asylum.

“Ending the inhumane practice of family detention has been one of the only positive immigration policy decisions of the Biden administration,” said Leecia Welch, a lead lawyer in the case that led to the 1997 Flores settlement, which limits the time children can spend in detention and establishes minimum standards for holding facilities, The New York Times reported.

“It is heartbreaking to hear there could be a return to the Trump-era use of this practice,” she said.

The New York Times reported: