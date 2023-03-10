Biden Mumbles Through Jobs Report Speech, Says He Is “Surprised” Republicans Want to Stop 87,000 IRS Agents From Shaking Down Middle Class (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks on the February jobs report.

“Nonfarm payrolls rose by 311,000 for the month, the Labor Department reported Friday. That was above the 225,000 Dow Jones estimate and a sign that the employment market is still hot.” CNBC reported.

Overall the report is not bad but the number of Americans working appears to still be below the number of workers in 2019 per Zerohedge:

Joe Biden boasted about inflation and gas prices.

Inflation rates are still higher than when Biden took office and gas prices are still up.

Inflation has outpaced wages for nearly 2 years straight.

Biden mumbled as he said he is “surprised” Republicans want to stop 87,000 IRS agents from shaking down the middle class.

WATCH: