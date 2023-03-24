Biden in Address to Canadian Parliament: “I Applaud China For Stepping Up. Excuse Me, Canada!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday addressed the Canadian Parliament after a bilateral meeting with Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Canada.

Biden is currently in Canada meeting with Trudeau to discuss climate change, Ukraine, immigration and other issues.

Joe Biden *accidentally* applauded China during his address to the Canadian Parliament.

“I applaud China for stepping up… Excuse me, Canada,” Biden said.

The Canadian Parliament laughed at Joe Biden.

WATCH:

JOE BIDEN: “I applaud China for stepping up… Excuse me, Canada.” *Canadian Parliament laughs at him* You know it’s bad when Canada is laughing at us. pic.twitter.com/W1Wri7c7aU — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 24, 2023

Biden applauded China because they paid his family millions of dollars over the years.

The Biden family received $1 million after an associate received $3 million from China.

The shocking news was released last Thursday from the House Oversight Committee.

Documents released by the House Oversight Committee also revealed Hallie Biden, widow of Beau Biden, got in on the China cash the family was making.