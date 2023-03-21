Following His Brother’s Death to Alcoholism, President Trump Encourages Children to Not Do Drugs, Not Smoke and Not Drink Alcohol (Too Much)

President Trump has done something consistently that the Mainstream Media almost never reports. He’s consistently told children, including his own not to do drugs, smoke cigarettes, or drink (too much).

In 2019, Newsweek even reported on President Trump’s message to children:

As the children of White House staffers and some members of the press corps gathered Thursday to meet President Donald Trump as part of the Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day in Washington, the president gave them some life advice. “Never take drugs, don’t drink alcohol, don’t smoke. Enjoy your life. OK?” Trump told the dozens of children on the South Lawn, adding that he had imparted the same wisdom on his own five children: Ivanka, Donald Jr., Tiffany, Barron and Eric. Trump has previously stated that he doesn’t drink alcohol, smoke or use drugs. The president then joked that he had given the advice to Ivanka Trump so many times throughout the years that she asked him to stop.

President Trump backs this up by not doing drugs, smoking or drinking himself. This was in part due to his older brother’s addiction to alcohol. President Trump spoke about this in People magazine in August of 2019.

In an interview published this week, President Donald Trump opened up about what he has described as a formative part of his life: witnessing the life and death of his older brother, Fred Trump Jr., killed at 42 from a heart attack linked to alcoholism. Speaking with The Washington Post, the president said his brother’s heavy drinking had given him a empathetic view of the challenges of addiction, which he said he has brought to the White House in combatting the opioid epidemic. “I don’t know what I’d be working, devoting the kind of time and energy and even the money we are allocating to it,” he said, adding, “I don’t know that I’d be doing that had I not had the experience with Fred.”

Here is a video of President Trump encouraging children not to do drugs, smoke or drink.