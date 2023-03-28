Ballot Printing Error Impacts Milwaukee Aldermanic Race

Just a week before Wisconsin’s election day, voting officials in Milwaukee are asking over 200 absentee voters to recast their ballots due to a printing error.

WISN 12 News reported the Milwaukee Election Commission discovered a printing error on 700 ballots that resulted in candidates names to be reversed on the ballots for Milwaukee’s District 5 Aldermanic race.

Of the 700 ballots, 200 were received by voters and 500 were stopped at the Post Office before they were sent out to voters.

Candidate Lamont Westmoreland explained why the printing error was so detrimental and stated “The machine reads the oval right. It reads the oval, it does not read the printed name. So if somebody were to vote for me, my opponent would get the vote, and vice versa.”

Per WISN 12 News:

Many Republicans have deemed Wisconsin’s election on April 4th as one of the most important elections in 2023 due to the fact Wisconsin’s Supreme Court will be impacted by it.

Watch WSN 12 News exclusive report regarding the printing error here: