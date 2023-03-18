Ax-Wielding ISIS Supporter Arrested After Threatening to “Crucify” and Kill Police at St Patrick’s Day Parade – Faces Only Five Years in Prison

Yonkers, NY- A Yonkers man who openly expressed love for ISIS was arrested by federal authorities on Friday for planning to kill the city’s police officers and mayor during a St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The Justice Department said 32-year-old Ridon Kola has been charged making threatening interstate communications.

The Daily Mail confirmed that the charge carries a maximum sentence of only five years in federal prison.

Kola sent these threats to the Yonkers police on March 9:

I will crucify Yonkers cops and their bosses all along McLean Ave. It will be a horror scene. Allahu Ekberr. First people to be crucified will be the Yonkers rats.

Fox News reported that days after posting the death threats, Kola a photo of himself with an ax.

He wrote a caption in Albanian which read: “Come on Judas, I’m waiting for you.”

This is not the first time Kola has made disturbing online threats. The New York Post revealed back in 2021, he posted a message in Albania to an official Yonkers police social media account that said “I am going to slaughter you little girls.”

No action was taken to remove Kola from the street.

Kola was ordered to be detained at his federal court appearance Friday.