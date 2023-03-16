Authoritarian Democrats Urge DOJ to Take Action on Gun Control After Credit Card Companies Refuse to Track Purchases

Democrats wanted credit card companies to track the purchases of certain types of guns and ammunition, because they hate the Constitution, and especially the Second Amendment.

The credit card companies didn’t cave to the pressure, so now Democrats in the Senate are crying to the Justice Department to take action, and why wouldn’t they? For years now, authoritarian Democrats have used the power and force of the government to do their bidding against their perceived political enemies.

This is what they do.

Breitbart News reports:

Democrat Senators Urge DOJ Action After Credit Cards Refuse to Track Gun Purchases Sens. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) urged the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of the Treasury (Treasury) to take quick action to implement financial tracking of gun and ammunition purchases in the wake of announcements from Visa, Mastercard, and Discover that they would not be tracking purchases of guns and ammunition. On September 11, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out that Visa caved to pressure from gun control groups and New York Democrats, agreeing to flag gun and ammo purchases via a new merchant category (MCC) code. The Associated Press observed that Mastercard and other major credit card companies also agreed to flag gun sales. On March 2, 2023, Breitbart News noted that Discover was slated to begin tracking gun and ammunition purchases with the new MCC code in April 2023. This news created a feeling of momentum for the left countered by a wave of pushback among conservatives. On March 9, 2023, Breitbart News reported that Visa and Mastercard pivoted amidst the pushback and that the two credit card giants announced they would not begin tracking gun and ammunition purchases anytime soon. On March 10, 2023, Money.com indicated Discover was hitting the brakes as well, and would not begin tracking gun purchases in April as planned.

It doesn’t matter how bad crime gets, or how much the American people want to be able to defend themselves, Democrats keep pushing for more gun control.

The same people who pushed the idea of defunding police, also want you to be disarmed.

What does that tell you?