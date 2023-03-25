At Trump Rally: Rep. Matt Gaetz Calls for Ron DeSantis and Ted Cruz to Endorse Donald Trump for President (VIDEO)

Trump’s highly anticipated Waco rally is underway and as usual, several keynote speakers will take the stage before the 45th president addresses the crowd

One of the keynote speakers that took the stage is representative Matt Gaetz of Florida who wasted no time firing up the Texas crowd.

One of the pinnacle parts of his speech is when the Florida lawmaker called for both Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Ted Cruz to support Trump to be president in 2024.

Gaetz stated ” without Trump doing three rallies in the final week of the 2018 election inf Florida, my governor today would probably be Andrew Gillum (Democrat).

He then turned his attention towards Cruz and said “without Trump dragging Ted Cruz across the finish your senator would probably be Beto (Democrat).”

Rep. Gaetz concluded with an electric statement and told the crowd “Ron DeSantis and Ted Cruz, patriots of the MAGA movement delivered for you in your time of need, today Ron DeSantis and Ted Cruz should Endorse Donald rump for president.

JUST IN: Matt Gaetz calls on Ron Desantis and Ted Cruz to endorse Donald Trump.. Do you agree? YES or NO pic.twitter.com/VL27OVYP6f — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 25, 2023

The crowd responded to Gaetz charge by giving him a standing ovation.

Throughout his time on stage Gaetz made it clear, that Donald Trump is the leader of the Republican party.

The Florida lawmaker would tell the crowd “They want to return to the old ways of the Romneys and the McConnells. Well, guess what? This is Donald Trump’s party and I’m a Donald Trump Republican!”

