Ashley Kertes, Wife of Westmoreland County Commissioner, Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 36

The wife of a Republican Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean Kertes, Ashley Kertes, was found dead on Friday morning. She was 36.

Greensburg Mayor Robb Bell said that Kertes was found unresponsive in bed at her home at around 7:30 a.m., Trib Live reported.

Details regarding the cause of death have not yet been released.

According to officials, no foul play is suspected.

“It is so profoundly sad. Ashley is one of the most talented and brightest stars in the city,” Mayor Robb Bell said.

County controller Balzer said that on Thursday night, Kertes spoke to a crowd of several hundred who had gathered to support her husband at a political fundraiser at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn in Crabtree.

“She got up in front of the room and introduced everybody,” Balzer said.

Trib Live reported: