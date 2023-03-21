As Political Demons Fire Latest Kill Shot at Trump, US Justice System and US Constitution – Ron DeSantis Takes Swipe at President Trump in Latest Piers Morgan Interview

Piers Morgan penned a piece at The New York Post detailing his interview with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that will be aired Thursday night on Fox Nation’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

According to Morgan, DeSantis “has finally taken the gloves off and launched a blistering attack on his former mentor President Donald Trump.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on DeSantis’ recent swipe, after his deafening silence, regarding New York City DA Alvin Bragg’s announced that he is going to abuse the justice system and file charges against his political opponent President Trump.

While DeSantis touched on Bragg’s association with George Soros, he quipped, “Look, I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair.”

Morgan asked what he meant by the comment and DeSantis appears to double down.

Rather than focussing on the political persecution President Trump is facing at the hands of a corrupt system, he attacks his character, “Well, there’s a lot of speculation about what the underlying conduct is. That is purported to be it, and the reality is that’s just outside my wheelhouse. I mean that’s just not something that I can speak to.”

Morgan suggests, “The message was clear: I’m nothing like Trump when it comes to sleazy behavior.”

In The New York Post, Morgan writes:

And in a series of jabs at his likely biggest Republican nominee rival, DeSantis slammed Trump over his character failings, chaotic leadership style, and for his handling of the COVID pandemic — especially in keeping controversial health chief Dr. Anthony Fauci in his post helping to run the White House Coronavirus Taskforce. Trump even awarded a presidential commendation medal to Fauci in one of his last acts as president. When I asked DeSantis to cite specific differences between him and Trump, he said: “Well I think there’s a few things. The approach to COVID was different. I would have fired somebody like Fauci. I think he got way too big for his britches, and I think he did a lot of damage.” DeSantis also slammed Trump’s chaotic, self-obsessed, and divisive management style, saying: I also think just in terms of my approach to leadership, I get personnel in the Government who have the agenda of the people and share our agenda. You bring your own agenda in you’re gone. We’re just not gonna have that. So, the way we run the Government I think is no daily drama, focus on the big picture and put points on the board and I think that’s something that’s very important.”

President Trump gave DeSantis an important endorsement in 2018 when he won the governorship by a narrow margin against Andrew Gillum. DeSantis’ second term in office was more decisive, thanks in large part to the MAGA base in the Sunshine state.

Though prodded by Morgan to reveal potential presidential plans, DeSantis declined specifics saying, “Well, I’m not up against anybody quite yet.”

Just as radical Dems are indicting Trump & destroying the fabric of our nation with their Police State tactics, DeSantis pathetically runs to the liberal media on orders from his RINO establishment owners to attack my father. He’s exposing himself as 100% Controlled Opposition! pic.twitter.com/bAiGCOHFxs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 21, 2023