Arizona RINO and Failed Primary Candidate Karrin Taylor Robson Endorses Liberal Against Conservative Sam Stone In Runoff Election for Phoenix City Council – ELECTION TODAY

by

The runoff election for District 6 Phoenix City Councilman is today, March 14, and RINO Karrin Taylor Robson has endorsed the liberal Kevin Robinson, a non-Phoenix resident, against conservative Sam Stone, who worked to save Arizona from radical leftists as Kari Lake’s policy advisor.

Robinson is also endorsed by radical leftist Mayor Kate Gallego, who is currently leading Phoenix to ruin.

Robson was previously endorsed by Doug Ducey and Mike Pence in her failed bid for the Republican Arizona Governor nominee. She is now being considered as a potential 2024 US Senate Candidate.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Robson’s anti-American liberal record, including her support for leftist politicians and policies like gun control, COVID lockdowns or mandates, and transgender restrooms.

Leftist Hack reporter Jeremy Duda recently tweeted on the news about Robson’s endorsement.

These are the same people who attacked Kari Lake for voting for Obama over a RINO presidential candidate ages ago. They are hypocrites and liars.

Lake shared her endorsement of Sam Stone and gave voters a list of polling locations. “There’s still time to help save the city council from falling under the complete control of the radical left,” tweeted Lake.

Stone tweeted that Phoenix will turn into LA with its already massive homelessness crisis if his radical opponent is elected today.

Stone also says he actually lives in Phoenix, unlike Robinson, who apparently lives in Scottsdale.

Get out and vote today!

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on the election and any potential cheating involved.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson is TGP’s Arizona correspondent. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in the State’s elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Arizona led to the resignation of one Maricopa County official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room. However, TGP and Jordan gained access after suing Maricopa County, the fourth largest county in America.
You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 