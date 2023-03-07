Arizona Rancher Pleads Not Guilty to Second-Degree Murder Charge – Trial Set For September

Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges during Monday’s arraignment hearing.

Kelly, 74, was arrested for killing Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, on his Arizona ranch in Kino Springs just outside of Nogales, Mexico on January 30.

According to reports, Gabriel Cuen-Butimea has a history of illegally crossing into the United States and multiple deportations.

According to the defense lawyers, Mr. Kelly fired warning shots after he saw a group of men dressed in camouflaged clothing point an AK-47 right at him.

George Alan Kelly was careful to shoot above their heads, the lawyers said.

The rancher later discovered the deceased illegal alien, who is likely a cartel smuggler, when he went to go check on his horse.

Kelly was initially charged with first-degree murder, but a judge recently downgraded his charge to  second-degree murder during an evidentiary hearing in court.

The trial is set for September 6.

KOLD reported:

The Arizona rancher charged with the murder of a Mexican man on his property appeared in court Monday.

74-year-old George Alan Kelly made his arraignment in Santa Cruz Superior Court.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Judge Thomas Fink set a trial date of Sept. 6.

Kelly’s attorney Brenna Larkin asked the judge for at least a 60-day continuance due to the extensive investigation the defense will have to do with its own experts.

Kelly previously posted a $1 million bond after money was raised through Christian crowdsourcing site, GiveSendGo.

