Arizona Family Dollar Employee Charged with Murder After Allegedly Gunning Down Serial Shoplifter Who Punched Him in the Face

Phoenix, Arizona – An employee at a Family Dollar store in Phoenix has been charged with murder after Phoenix police say he fired at least ten shots at a shoplifter who punched him in the face.

Arizona’s Family reported that police responded around 7:50 p.m. to the Family Dollar store near 68th Avenue and Indian School Road after hearing reports of a shooting. The police found a man shot multiple times outside of the store and the suspected shooter, 24-year-old Kevin Ignacio Salas Madrid, with an empty gun beside him.

According to court documents, Madrid admitted he was the shooter and that the victim was a serial shoplifter.

Madrid explained to police that he saw the shoplifter enter the Family Dollar store and told him to leave. One witness told police that he witnessed Madrid and the man arguing.

The witness then said the shoplifter punched Madrid in the face with his left fist, knocking off his eyeglasses. Madrid responded by allegedly pulling out his gun and shooting the man at least ten times.

Once the man dropped to the ground, Madrid then allegedly fired more bullets into him.

The shoplifter was rushed to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

As reported by Fox News, the Phoenix Police Department claimed that Madrid admitted in a probable cause statement that he made the “worst decision of his life.”

Kevin stated that he made the worst decision of his life. Kevin explained he was struck and decided to shoot but looking back, he realized it was egregious.

Madrid was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of second-degree murder.