Apple, iTunes Just Nuked Song By Trump and The J6 Prison Choir After Weeks At #1

by

Apple and iTunes removed “Justice For All,” the song former President Donald Trump collaborated on with the J6 Prison Choir, from all of their platforms.

Former Trump White House official Kash Patel, who released the “Justice For All” music video on March 10, called attention to Apple’s removal of the song on Thursday.

Image

Every night for over 750 days, the January 6 political prisoners sing the National Anthem at 9 pm from their jail cells. These prisoners have been held in prison by Joe Biden, Merrick Garland and the DOJ without trial.

The duet featuring the former president and the J6 Prison Choir reached No. 1 on iTunes’ top 100 list on March 11, booting pop star Miley Cyrus off the coveted spot immediately after its release.

WATCH:

The J6 Prison Choir, a group of men who were convicted after protesting at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, are featured in “Justice For All” singing “The Star-Spangle Banner” from jail.

Trump is heard on heard in clips reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The song climaxes with inmates chanting, “USA! USA!”

The J6 Prison Choir reportedly requested Trump record his the audio for the track. He agreed and recorded the audio at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Patel and conservative commentator Ed Henry collaborated on the project.

The money raised from the song, which was on sale for $1.29 on iTunes, will reportedly go to the families of the J6 political prisoners.

DOWNLOAD NOW! — At J6PRISONCHOIR.com

Trump, who announced his reelection bid in November, maintains he would consider “very strongly and very favorably” pardoning all of the J6 defendants if he returns to the presidency.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Alicia Powe
Alicia is an investigative journalist and multimedia reporter. Alicia's work is featured on numerous outlets including the Gateway Pundit, Project Veritas, World Net Daily, Townhall and Media Research Center, where she exposes fraud and abuse in government, media, Big Tech, and Big Pharma and public corruption. She has a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from John Jay College of Criminal Justice. She served in the Correspondence Department of the George W. Bush administration and as a War Room analyst for the Rudy Giuliani Presidential Committee. She brings her brand of truth to Red Voice Media in a new weekly show.
You can email Alicia Powe here, and read more of Alicia Powe's articles here.

 