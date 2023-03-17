Apple, iTunes Just Nuked Song By Trump and The J6 Prison Choir After Weeks At #1

Apple and iTunes removed “Justice For All,” the song former President Donald Trump collaborated on with the J6 Prison Choir, from all of their platforms.

Former Trump White House official Kash Patel, who released the “Justice For All” music video on March 10, called attention to Apple’s removal of the song on Thursday.

Every night for over 750 days, the January 6 political prisoners sing the National Anthem at 9 pm from their jail cells. These prisoners have been held in prison by Joe Biden, Merrick Garland and the DOJ without trial.

The duet featuring the former president and the J6 Prison Choir reached No. 1 on iTunes’ top 100 list on March 11, booting pop star Miley Cyrus off the coveted spot immediately after its release.

The J6 Prison Choir, a group of men who were convicted after protesting at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, are featured in “Justice For All” singing “The Star-Spangle Banner” from jail.

Trump is heard on heard in clips reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The song climaxes with inmates chanting, “USA! USA!”

The J6 Prison Choir reportedly requested Trump record his the audio for the track. He agreed and recorded the audio at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Patel and conservative commentator Ed Henry collaborated on the project.

The money raised from the song, which was on sale for $1.29 on iTunes, will reportedly go to the families of the J6 political prisoners.

Trump, who announced his reelection bid in November, maintains he would consider “very strongly and very favorably” pardoning all of the J6 defendants if he returns to the presidency.