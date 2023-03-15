Antifa Terrorists Violently Smash Through Windows in Attempt to Shut Down Charlie Kirk Event at UC Davis (VIDEO)

Antifa terrorists violently smashed through windows in an attempt to shut down Charlie Kirk’s event at UC Davis.

TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk is delivering a speech Tuesday night at UC Davis.

Barricades were set up to protect Charlie Kirk from rabid leftists.

Barricades for my speech tonight at UC Davis. pic.twitter.com/pWlpfNpsbX — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 14, 2023

The left was apparently threatened by Charlie Kirk and wanted to shut him down.

Antifa terrorists showed up to the event and smashed the windows.

WATCH:

🚨BREAKING: Antifa is attempting to overrun the venue hosting Charlie Kirk at UC Davis. They have begun violently smashing through the windows in an attempt to shut down the voice of those they oppose pic.twitter.com/2EXQprQAZJ — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) March 15, 2023

WATCH:

BREAKING: Antifa smashing doors and windows at UC Davis entrance where Charlie Kirk is speaking pic.twitter.com/22bEsMC4XP — No Bailouts Poso 🚫💰 (@JackPosobiec) March 15, 2023

DEVELOPING…