Antifa Terrorists Violently Smash Through Windows in Attempt to Shut Down Charlie Kirk Event at UC Davis (VIDEO)

Antifa terrorists violently smashed through windows in an attempt to shut down Charlie Kirk’s event at UC Davis.

TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk is delivering a speech Tuesday night at UC Davis.

Barricades were set up to protect Charlie Kirk from rabid leftists.

The left was apparently threatened by Charlie Kirk and wanted to shut him down.

Antifa terrorists showed up to the event and smashed the windows.

Cristina Laila
