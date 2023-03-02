Another Credit Card Company To Begin Tracking Gun Sales In April – 57 Million Impacted By The Change

The establishment is trying a new way to infringe on the rights of law-abiding Americans.

Discover credit card company is going to start tracking purchases at gun retailers – the tracking will begin in April.

57 million Discover credit cards are in existence.

Reuters reported:

Discover Financial Services (DFS.N), a provider of credit cards, told Reuters it will allow its network to track purchases at gun retailers come April, making it the first among its peers to publicly give a date for moving ahead with the initiative, which is aimed at helping authorities probe gun-related crimes. Discover’s announcement came after the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), which decides on the classification of merchant categories used by payment cards, approved in September the launch of a dedicated code for gun retailers. … Discover said it will include the new code in its next policy and product update to merchants and payment partners in April. “We remain focused on continuing to protect and support lawful purchases on our network while protecting the privacy of cardholders,” Discover said in its statement to Reuters.

Visa, Mastercard, and AmEx previously announced they would track gun sales separately.

This came after the International Organization for Standardization, the organization in charge of setting standards for business transactions, voted to create a “merchant category code” for gun purchases.

Fox Business reported previously:

Payment processor Visa announced Saturday its plans to separately categorize gun shop sales, joining Mastercard and American Express, which have already said they would categorize purchases at firearm stores. Visa said it would apply the International Organization for Standardization’s new merchant code to gun shop sales. The new IOS code was announced on Friday. Previously, gun store sales were labeled as “general merchandise.” “Following ISO’s decision to establish a new merchant category code, Visa will proceed with next steps, while ensuring we protect all legal commerce on the Visa network in accordance with our long-standing rules,” Visa said in a statement.

What will they do with all this data on gun sales?

For the antidote to media bias, check out ProTrumpNews.com…