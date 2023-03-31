Andrew Tate, His Brother Released on House Arrest

Andrew Tate and his brother were released from a Bucharest jail and placed on house arrest.

In December Andrew Tate and his brother were apprehended by law enforcement officials in Romania and faced charges related to sex-trafficking allegations of at least six women.

According to Libertatea, a Romanian news outlet, police surrounded the villa where Tate and his brother Tristan were staying and arrested them on charges of kidnapping, international human trafficking, and rape.

“Four people who are reasonably suspected of being involved in criminal activity were taken for questioning. Following the hearings, the prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) – Central Structure ordered the four persons to be detained for a period of 24 hours,” DIICOT said in a statement.

After being held in jail for three months, Andrew Tate, his brother and two female accomplices were released on house arrest amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged crimes.

