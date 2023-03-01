Almost 700 Schoolgirls Poisoned by Toxic Gas in Iran

Since November 2022, almost 700 schoolgirls in Iran have been poisoned by toxic gas. While there have been no fatalities, some believe the attacks are a deliberate attempt to force schools to shut down to deprive young women of an education.

Others contend that the attacks may be in retaliation for the mass protests that swept Iran after the brutal murder of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini from injuries sustained at the hands of regime thugs. Mahsa was arrested for the “improper” wearing of a hijab.

In December 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported on the more than a thousand Iranian students who were allegedly poisoned ahead of a massive anti-regime national protest.

In October, video captured young women removing their hijabs and making an obscene gesture at portraits of their clerical leaders in their classrooms.

The Iranian government claims to be investigating the attacks, but their record on human rights and protecting women is abysmal, and public concern, fear and frustration continue to grow.

The first poisoning took place on 30 November, when 18 students from the Nour Technical School in the religious city of Qom were taken to hospital.