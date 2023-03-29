Alabama Supreme Court Justice Scolds Liberal Lawyers for Using Woke Language

An Alabama Supreme Court justice has scolded liberal lawyers for using woke language in their filings with the court. Lawyers for Tiara Young Hudson, represented by the Southern Poverty Law Center and the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, capitalized “Black” but not “white” and put pronouns in their signatures, an inappropriate attempt to influence the court according to the opinion.

According to AL.com, “Hudson, who won an election for circuit court judge in Jefferson County before that judgeship was moved to Madison County, has filed a lawsuit to block the transfer. Hudson says the transfer violates the Alabama Constitution and maintains that only the Legislature has the authority to reallocate judgeships.”

“The decision to move the judgeship was made in June by the Judicial Resources Allocation Commission, which the Legislature created in 2017. The commission cited a caseload study that showed Madison County needed more judges and Jefferson County had a surplus.”

The opinion shares:

I.