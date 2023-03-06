After Eight Years of Deep State Lawfare Against Him – Radical Left Can’t Deter President Trump from Running for President

President Trump has been under constant attack by the criminals in the Deep State who want to take him down. Nothing seems to work and they are livid about it.

Candidate Trump was spied on in 2016 (and probably before) by the corrupt and criminal Obama Administration. They held meetings in the White House that were top secret that involved getting Trump and covering up their crimes. They bragged about these meetings a year later when they thought President Trump was going down based on their lies about Russia collusion.

The Obama group was so brazen that they met in a meeting on January 5, 2017, in the White House where the Obama gang conjured up their strategy for removing President Trump from office after he shocked them and won the 2016 election. This meeting involved removing General Flynn from the White House as soon as possible.

But President Trump got away. He was saved by the fact there was no proof that he ever did anything criminal and because he had the courage to stand up to the evil Deep State and call them out for what they were – dirty and corrupt Obama holdovers.

President Trump labeled the media what it was – a mouthpiece of the Deep State and very dishonest and he proved them wrong and himself right.

The Deep State and their corrupt media are still at it. They never stopped. They have attempted to create crimes out of a phone call President Trump took with the corrupt Secretary of State in Georgia, where he did nothing wrong.

They are freaking out that President Trump is doing so well and beating all other candidates for President by a long shot.

BREAKING NEWS: I asked ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ during his Q/A with reporters @CPAC if he will stay in the race for the @WhiteHouse if he is indicted. “Oh, absolutely. I wouldn’t even think about leaving,” he said, adding: “Probably it will enhance my numbers.” pic.twitter.com/M2ZtYC0abz — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) March 4, 2023

Of course, President Trump is going to stay in the race. He did nothing wrong. They can’t stand it.

We are in uncharted territory and anyone who says otherwise is wrong https://t.co/JiuW09FPv4 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 4, 2023

God save us.