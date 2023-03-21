“A Trump Indictment Would Be a Disgusting Abuse of Power” – GOP Senator Rand Paul Calls For Manhattan DA Alvin Brag to be JAILED

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) on Tuesday called for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to be jailed.

“A Trump indictment would be a disgusting abuse of power. The DA should be put in jail.” – Rand Paul said on Tuesday.

In January the Manhattan District Attorney’s office revived its criminal investigation into Trump’s ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stephanie Clifford, AKA, Stormy Daniels and elevated the case from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Soros-backed DA Alvin Bragg revived the ‘hush payment’ investigation after former Manhattan DA Cy Vance wouldn’t even pursue the case.

According to Michael Cohen’s former legal advisor Robert Costello who testified before the grand jury on Monday, Trump never directed Michael Cohen to pay Stormy Daniels.

According to Costello, Michael Cohen allegedly opened a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) back in 2016 and paid Stormy Daniels with the line of credit.

Nobody knew about the HELOC payment to Stormy, according to Costello.

"Michael Cohen is far from solid evidence:" Cohen's former legal advisor Robert Costello attacked his ex-client's credibility as the "star witness" in the hush money case against former President Donald Trump. More: https://t.co/crLKBCYjsW pic.twitter.com/TYRpvSmR9W — NewsNation (@NewsNation) March 20, 2023

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg drops felonies to misdemeanors and allows murderers and violent criminals to run wild in New York.

Meanwhile he’s trying to jail a former US President on non-crimes.