9/11 First Responder NYPD Policewoman is Now a Convicted Felon for Entering Capitol & Shaking Tambourine on January 6th! FOUND GUILTY ON SEVEN COUNTS BY D.C. Jury! ROSARY BEADS WERE CONFISCATED AS EVIDENCE!

Heroic 9/11 First Responder, policewoman and former spokeswoman for the NYPD is now a convicted felon for walking into the Capitol and shaking a tambourine. Sara Carpenter was found guilty across the board on seven charges by a D.C. jury yesterday afternoon. She faces potential decades in prison due to two felony convictions (Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Civil Disorder).

Only in Biden’s America.

Carpenter, a single mother, was arrested two years ago in an FBI raid at her Queens, NY apartment when her tambourine, rosary beads and figurines of the biblical Three Kings of the Nativity were confiscated as evidence.

The trial started this past Monday, despite Carpenter’s attorney’s plea to Judge James Boasberg for time to review the previously undisclosed video that Speaker McCarthy promised to make available to January 6th defendant’s attorneys. Carpenter’s lawyer argued that she should be allowed to view the potentially exculpatory footage before her trial and requested a continuance of 60 days to do so.

A courtroom witness described the following exchange from the trial as Carpenter’s public defender cross examined an FBI agent:

“The religious items were taken (from Carpenter’s home) because you believe they had evidentiary value,” Public Defender Michelle Gelernt asked FBI agent Robert Carasiti on the stand. Agent Carisiti is the agent who confiscated the items from Carpenter’s home. He responded “yes”.

Her next question was- “You took other religious items?”

Prosecutor Christopher Cook objected to this question and demanded a sidebar from Judge Boasberg. A follow up question by Carpenter’s defense attorney after the sidebar was:

“You had the authority to search for other items- weapons, mace, hand ties, connections to other groups (like items to show affiliation), tactical gear, etc… but you just took/found the tambourine, religious relics and clothes she was wearing that day, correct?”

“Yes”, said the FBI agent.

The prosecutor presented the tambourine as incriminating evidence to the jury.

Gelernt countered by presenting Carpenter’s rosary beads and Three Kings figurines that the FBI had confiscated to show Carpenter’s state of mind on January 6th.

Carpenter’s friends say that she was there that day to pray for the country and the items she brought proves that.

“She came armed with rosary beads, figurines of the Three Kings that brought gifts to Jesus at the nativity, and a tambourine,” said Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. “It is upsetting that the jury could not differentiate between the mind of a ‘terrorist’ and a Christian woman that was there to pray for her country.”

Carpenter’s defense also pointed out to the jury that the jacket she wore on January 6th was a Tommy Hilfiger, not a tactical jacket as was implied.

Jury started their deliberation at one thirty yesterday and were back within a few hours with the guilty verdict on all counts. The entire trail took a total of four day including jury selection and the guilty verdict.

“It appeared like the average age of the jury was 35 and younger and predominantly male,” said courtroom witness Susan Hansen. “There were only 60 jurors in the pool to choose from. Some said they believed January 6th was an “Insurrection” and were bi ased. Some of these individuals were added to the jury panel regardless.”

“This was not a jury of her peers,” said Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. “You have a panel of mostly male Generation Z’ers and Millennials judging a 53 year old woman. More than likely all the jurors were liberals and you know liberals don’t like cops.”

“Judge Boasberg had no problem approving the jury because during jury selection they claimed they could be fair and unbiased,” said Hansen.

Another courtroom witness said Judge Boasberg was impatient and implied that the trial should move quickly as he did not want to inconvenience the court and hold up other trials. “It seems he was rushing things,” said our source and witness in the courtroom.

Mere inconvenience and delay of trials DO NOT SUPERSEDE THE CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS OF AMERICAN CITIZENS.

Carpenter’s sentencing is scheduled for July 14th in front of Judge Boasberg. Boasberg is set to become Washington D.C.’s chief district court judge and replace the controversial Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell. Boasberg is also a member of Skull and Bones (also known as The Brotherhood of Death) and a former FISA judge.

“This judge is as biased as they come,” said Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. “It would take an investigation by Jim Jordan’s Judiciary Committee or an intervention by God to help this poor woman at sentencing.”

Sara Carpenter asks for the American public’s prayers before her sentencing.

Remember, in the end GOD WINS.