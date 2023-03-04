71-Year-Old Man Shoots Back at Armed Robbers in Philly, ‘Emptied His Gun’ During Shootout

A 71-year-old man shot back at armed robbers in North Philadelphia late Thursday night.

The elderly man reportedly had just picked up Chinese takeout along the 2400 block of North 10th Street near Cumberland Street when two men dressed in black announced a robbery.

The unidentified 71-year-old pulled out his revolver and exchanged gunfire with the robbers.

Philly police said the 71-year-old “emptied his gun” during the shootout.

The victim was struck in the leg and taken to a local hospital.

The suspects fled on foot and are still at large.

Fox 29 Philadelphia reported:

