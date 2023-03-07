7 Members of Congress Join Christian Artists in US Capital Rotunda Filled With Worship, Prayer

Beautiful expressions of faith have continued to grow across the country, perhaps in a much needed response to the evil presented to us day after day.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on the beautiful chapel service at Asbury University in Kentucky that lasted for 16 days. Thousands of people attended the event to receive a fresh touch from God.

In Santa Monica, thousands more gathered and marched in Jesus March Revival 2023.

Baylor students joined the revival on their campus, and at Texas A&M University in Galveston, Texas, CBN reported Michael Fehlauer, who serves as the lead pastor of the New Life Church, has led and filmed several young adults getting baptized in public fountains.

Two organizations have come together, TPUSA Faith and Let Us Worship for what they call “Kingdom to the Capital.” They share that the tour is, “Our most ambitious and historic revival tour yet, visiting every single state capitol in America! Join us in powerful worship, prayer, and hear the bold call for the Church to rise for this historic moment we were literally born for! We believe this is a season for revival for our nation… and we want you to be a part of it!”

This weekend they stopped at the nation’s capitol.

Sean Feucht, a speaker, author, missionary, artist and activist shared the event on Twitter.

The Capitol became an Altar. There is ONE KING over America! From the most powerful & important building in the nation – MAY JESUS BE LIFTED UP! “Lift up your heads, you gates; lift them up, you ancient doors, that the King of glory may come in.” Psalm 24:9

May God work some miracles in Washington, DC 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸 https://t.co/qRIHcvSt5y — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 10, 2023

Seven members of Congress joined the worship.

Thank God for these 7 members of US Congress who are bold and unashamed about their faith in Jesus Christ! They all hosted worship last night inside the US Capitol! GOD HAS HIS PEOPE IN THE HALLS OF CONGRESS! 🙏🏽🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/KrOIB65wjr — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) March 10, 2023

The organizers have events planned in state capitals across the nation.