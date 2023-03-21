56-Yr-Old Star Wars and Harry Potter Actor Dies After Collapsing At Train Station

Star Wars and Harry Potter actor Paul Grant has died suddenly.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Grant played “Ewok” in “Return of the Jedi” and a goblin in “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”

The 56-year-old, 4-foot-4-inch tall actor died suddenly after collapsing at the King’s Cross train station in London.

Sophie Jayne Grant, the 56-year-old’s daughter, confirmed his death to Sky News, saying: “I’m heartbroken… No girl deserves their dad to be taken away… He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He’s gone too soon.”

Mr. Grant was pronounced dead at 3:49 am this morning but had been declared brain dead before that following his collapse.

“My dad was [a] legend, bless him. Everyone loved him,” his daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, confirmed to Fox News Digital.

There has been no official statement about the cause of his death.

Almost ten years ago, Grant confessed that his life had spiraled out of control after breaking up with his wife, Janet Crowson.

At the time, Paul told The Sunday Mirror that he had cheated on her several times and went ‘AWOL’ as he blamed himself for the collapse of their marriage.

He admitted: ‘I need help. I’ve been on cocaine, and it has just got worse. I’m drinking and smoking what I can get.’

Paul is pictured with his girlfriend, Maria Dwyer, who was reportedly still dating him when he died.

