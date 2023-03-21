35-Year-Old Multi-Year World Cup Medalist Dies Unexpectedly

Angel Fournier Rodriguez, Cuba’s most successful rower in history, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 16 in Texas where he had recently moved. He was 35.

The news of his sudden passing was announced by World Rowing, which read, “World Rowing is saddened to hear of the passing of Cuban rower Angel Fournier Rodriguez.”

“Fournier Rodriguez was a multiple-time World Cup medallist, Pan Am Champion, and 2x time Olympian”

“We wish to extend our condolences to Angel’s family and the Cuban Federation,” the post concluded.

No details have been released on the cause of death.

From a fundraising campaign:

We are deeply saddened to share the news that our friend and fellow athlete, who was also an Olympian and a national hero in his home country, he passed away suddenly yesterday at the young age of 35. He was an amazing rower who brought his country up to the world stage and won multiple medals at the international level. His dedication to his sport was unmatched, and he truly lived and breathed rowing. After retiring from competitive sports, he moved to Texas to provide for his family, working as a construction worker and driving for Uber to support them back home. Every day, he worked tirelessly to find sponsors to help bring his family to Texas so they could all be together. This week, he finally received the great news that his family had found a way for him to reunite with his family, and they were due to arrive later this month. He was overjoyed and couldn’t wait to be reunited with them. We do not yet know the exact cause of his death, as it is still under investigation. However, we know that his family is devastated, and they are trying to get him close to his wife and kids where they can be close to him and have the funeral services for him. The financial burden of arranging the funeral is significant, and we are asking for your help to support his family during this difficult time. He leaves behind a wife and two beautiful young children, a six-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son. We cannot even begin to imagine their pain and loss. They need our support now more than ever, and any amount that you can contribute will go a long way in helping them with the expenses of bringing their beloved husband and father the proper send-off he deserves. Our friend was an amazing rower, son, husband, father, and friend. He will be missed dearly, but his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those he touched. Please help us honor his memory by contributing to this GoFundMe campaign and helping his family during this heartbreaking time.

Tributes poured in across various social media platforms following the news of Fournier’s sudden passing.