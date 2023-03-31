31-Year-Old Colorado Woman Pregnant By 13-Year-Old Boy Faces No Jail Time

A 31-year-old Colorado woman who became pregnant by a 13-year-old boy will face no jail time in a plea deal with prosecutors.

In June 2022, Andrea Serrano admitted to sexually assaulting the minor teen and becoming pregnant with his child.

Serrano gave birth and will avoid prison time.

The victim’s mother said there is a ‘double standard’ because the victim of sexual assault is a boy.

“I feel like if she was a man and he was a little girl, it would definitely be different. They would be seeking more. I feel like because he is not a woman, they are not. They are having compassion for her,” the victim’s mother, who has not been identified, said to 11 News.

“I feel like my son is robbed of his childhood. Now he’s having to be a father. He’s a victim, and he’s going to have to live with that for the rest of his life,” the victim’s mother, who we are not identifying, told the outlet.

Serrano will still have to register as a sex offender and could face a requirement of 10 years to life on supervised probation.

The victim’s family plans on asking the court for custody of the baby.

