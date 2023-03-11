11 House Democrats Snub Biden Speech To Go To Concert

Joe Biden’s own party doesn’t care about him.

Eleven House Democrats decided to skip Biden’s speech at the House Democratic retreat to attend the Gershwin Awards’ Joni Mitchell concert.

The Reps who skipped were Reps Maxwell Frost, Earl Blumenauer, Steve Cohen, Dan Kildee, Mark Takano, Andy Kim, Katie Porter, Pramila Jayapal, Lloyd Doggett, Hillary Scholten, and Greg Casar.

Punchbowl News reported:

President Joe Biden addressed House Democrats last night, a marquee moment for any retreat. The speech was the first half of Biden's congressional one-two punch. The president will speak at the Senate Democratic Caucus lunch today in the Capitol. But a healthy contingent of House Democrats hung back in D.C. last night and skipped Biden's speech. They went instead to the Gershwin Awards' Joni Mitchell concert at D.A.R. Concert Hall.

This further shows a lack of enthusiasm for Joe Biden from members of his own party.

Some Democrat senators also attended the concert.

The Western Journal reported:

According to Fox News, three Dem senators were also present at the concert, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Patty Murray of Washington and Jack Reed of Rhode Island, along with several prominent Republicans including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California. While most of the Democrat Caucus was in attendance for Biden’s address in Baltimore, the apparent lack of enthusiasm has left many observers wondering what the president’s party thinks about his prospects.

Democrat voters feel similarly to those who skipped Biden’s event.

An ABC/Washington Post poll taken in early February found that almost 6 in 10 Democrats don’t want Joe Biden to be nominated again.

ABC News reported:

President Joe Biden touted his achievements during his second State of the Union address on Tuesday and seems to be gearing up for an expected 2024 presidential run — but polling shows many Democratic voters aren’t thrilled about this. Nearly six in 10 Democratic-aligned adults don’t want to see Biden renominated, a new ABC News/Washington Post poll found. ABC News spoke with some of those who participated in the survey to learn more about their views on Biden and their concerns about a 2024 campaign.

This is embarrassing!

