Zuckerbucks Takes on New Life in 2024 with CTCL’s ‘US Alliance for Elections Excellence’ an Organization Aimed at Recruiting Far-Left Operatives to Take Over Elections Offices Across the Country

If you thought the Zuckerberg interference in US elections was over in 2020 when Democrats pulled off a shocking victory over President Trump five days after Election Day, you would be wrong.

Zuckerbucks are back. And Democrats are now going after local elections offices around the country and pushing far-left candidates or secret sleepers to move elections in the Democrat Party’s direction.

Democrats no longer have to worry about nominating candidates who are senile or can’t string together two sentences. All they have to do is make sure they are running the elections offices and counting the ballots.

It’s nothing new. Joseph Stalin excelled in this effort.

According to its website, The U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence is a collaboration between the Center for Tech and Civic Life, the Center for Civic Design, Center for Secure and Modern Elections, the Elections Group, Hasso Plattner Institute of Design (the d.school) at Stanford University, Prototyping Systems Lab, and U.S. Digital Response.

the Alliance is a five-year, $80 million strategy funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to recruit far-left candidates to run local elections offices around the country.

The Arizona Sun Times reported:

The injection of private money into public election administration — or “Zuckerbucks” — is continuing in a new form, as left-leaning candidates are being recruited to run for local elections offices by an organization that receives funds from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. The U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence, a project of the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), is awarding funds to counties and municipalities under the Centers for Election Excellence program. The alliance will provide $80 million over five years “to envision, support, and celebrate excellence in U.S. election administration,” according to CTCL. CTCL poured nearly $350 million into local elections offices managing the 2020 election, with most of the funds donated to the nonprofit by Zuckerberg. The nonprofit has claimed its 2020 election grants — colloquially known as “Zuckerbucks” — were allocated without partisan preference to make voting safer amid the pandemic. Critics of the unprecedented level of private funding injected into election administration offices in 2020 argue the grants were awarded disproportionately to boost voter participation in swing state Democratic strongholds. A House Republican investigation found that less than 1% of the funds were spent on personal protective equipment. Following controversy surrounding the disproportionate resources funneled to Democratic jurisdictions and claims the imbalance helped sway the election in Biden’s favor, 24 states have either restricted or banned the use of private money to fund elections, while 12 counties have also restricted or banned the funds, according to the Capital Research Center.

These far-left Zuckerberg elections groups are coordinating with Big Tech, Government entities, and other liberal groups.