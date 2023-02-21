“Your Strategic Imperative Is Defending the United States” – Elon Musk to Woke Military

Elon Musk jumped in to remind the military what its purpose is – defending the USA.

The Biden Administration (in apparent coordination with China) is working to destroy the US military.

Policies like yesterday’s announcement of assigning Susan Rice to oversee a new woke agenda over the government are why Americans are outraged. In Biden’s Executive Order, which will soon be challenged for being unconstitutional, Biden wants the government to focus on radical Marxist ideology instead of its core purposes. Merit no longer matters under the Biden regime, race does.

This insane unconstitutional policy is what Biden wants in place to segregate the country rather than bring us together.

Yesterday, President Trump spoke out about Biden’s insane actions that are destroying this country.

President Trump: “On day one we will revoke Joe Biden’s new executive order establishing Marxist Diversity Equity and Inclusion czars in every agency of the federal government.”#Club45 #Club47 Watch Live on Rumble here: https://t.co/HHc2dHWYlB pic.twitter.com/eKgo8YrUR8 — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) February 21, 2023

Elon Musk also joined in on pointing out Biden’s insane actions in a tweet yesterday. The military’s job is to defend the country.