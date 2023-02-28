WY Rep. Harriet Hageman Blasts DHS Sec. Mayorkas Over Border Crisis: ‘Violating the Oath of Office’

Rep. Harriet Hageman, the conservative Republican who ousted Liz Cheney last year, recently visited the southern border and had some harsh words for Biden DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas afterwards.

During an interview with Breitbart News, Hageman slammed Mayorkas for ‘violating’ his oath of office.

Of course, she is exactly right. The southern border has been a disaster ever since the Biden administration took over.

From Breitbart News:

Exclusive — Harriet Hageman After Border Trip: Mayorkas Is ‘Violating the Oath of Office’ Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) delivered a scathing rebuke of President Joe Biden’s border chief on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday after returning from a congressional visit to Yuma, Arizona. Hageman, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said that because Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has “abdicated his responsibilities,” bringing impeachment articles against him is “very likely.” “I do believe that it’s very likely that there will be articles of impeachment brought against Mayorkas,” Hageman said. “And the reason being, he’s completely abdicated his responsibilities as the head of the Department of Homeland Security, and he is violating the oath of office that he took to protect this country from enemies, both foreign and domestic.” Hageman added, “He is not carrying out his obligations or responsibilities on the border. He needs to be held accountable for that and others do as well.” Hageman’s comments come after Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Pat Fallon (R-TX) have already introduced articles of impeachment, and after GOP leaders, including Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), have conveyed an openness to investigating Mayorkas for impeachment-level breaches of duty.

Listen to the podcast below:

Hageman also commented on Twitter:

The Biden Administration and Secretary Mayorkas must be held accountable for the invasion on our Southern border. The must do the job that each has sworn an oath to do. https://t.co/QfcGLWWFjK — Rep. Harriet Hageman (@RepHageman) February 23, 2023

Hageman is a massive improvement over Liz Cheney.

The people of Wyoming made the right choice.